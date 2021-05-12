CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Investigators are trying to determine what caused an early morning house fire on Prospect Street in Cambridge Springs.
A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and officials from Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department are combing through the remains of the house at 211 Prospect St. to try and pinpoint the cause.
Firefighters from five area volunteer fire departments were called to the Damien Runser residence around 12:10 a.m.
The family wasn’t home at the time and firemen were able to rescue two dogs in the home, Chief Chris French of Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department said.
“It’s undetermined at this time,” French said late this morning.
The fire appears to have started on enclosed front porch of the two-story home and the house was a total loss, French said.
There were no injuries in battling the fire, he said.
Cambridge Springs was assisted at the scene by Venango, Saegertown, Edinboro and West Mead 2 volunteer fire departments and Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
Firemen returned to service at 6:55 a.m.