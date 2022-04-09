Do you know someone who has left the Church? Most of us do not have to look very far to find non-practicing Catholics in our circle of family and friends. Many of us are concerned about these loved ones; however, we don’t know how to help them. Obviously, most of them are searching, but how can we help them find their way home?
As baptized, practicing Catholics we have a precious gift of faith and love from the Lord that needs to be shared with our non-practicing brothers and sisters. First, we need to pray for them. Second, we need to extend a personal invitation to them to come home to the Catholic Church. Most non-practicing Catholics are waiting for an invitation to return. Many mistakenly think they are excommunicated and are not welcome to return for a variety of reasons.
Many non-practicing Catholics carry a wide variety of emotions in regard to the church for so many reasons, from anger to a tremendous amount of guilt and misinformation. They are afraid of approaching the church for fear of being rejected. You can make a tremendous difference in someone’ s life simply by reaching out to them and telling them that we miss them and would like for them to come back home to our church family.
Here at The Epiphany of the Lord Parish we have a special program to help non-practicing Catholics return to the church called Catholics Returning Home. This series begins April 28 at 7 p.m. at St. Brigid’s Church, 383 Arch St., Meadville.
• More information: Call Amy at (814) 336-1112.