There has been more than $1 million in savings since the administration of public bus service in Crawford and Venango counties merged, according to Tim Geibel, executive director of Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA).
CATA took over administration of Venango County’s bus system on July 1, 2016, after both Venango County Board of Commissioners and CATA’s board of directors approved the agreement.
It came in the wake of the General Assembly’s passage of Act 89 of 2013 which included a regionalization of public transit services.
At last week’s work session of Crawford County commissioners, Geibel termed the operational merger a big success.
There’s been a savings of $717,258 in administrative expenses during the five years, plus there’s been another $374,752 saved in local matching fund requirements during the five years, he said.
With the merger there was a five-year moratorium on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) requirement of matching funds from each county.
CATA will request a total of $64,591 in matching funds from the two counties for its 2022-23 fiscal year, Geibel told The Meadville Tribune.
He said it’s a formula-driven amount by PennDOT and fully matches state funding of $1,896,707 received for fixed routes in Crawford and Venango counties. Crawford is responsible for $37,970 in matching funds while Venango is responsible for $26,621.
In 2016, Crawford County commissioners approved a local match contribution of $50,000 for CATA’s 2016-17 fiscal year.
Funds approved above the required local match for the county are reserved to cover future operating and capital grants for Crawford County projects such as bus purchases.
“So in essence, the local match paid by Crawford County to CATA has remained at a flat rate of $50,000 per year for the last seven years,” Geibel said. “We do not foresee the need to request additional annual funds above the current request of $50,000 in the near future.”