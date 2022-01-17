The Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) has suspended most all services for today due to the snowy weather.
In an email sent out today, CATA announced the cancellation of all services with the sole exception of medically necessary shared rides.
Initially, CATA had only cancelled services until noon in an email sent out at around 6:30 a.m. A later email expanded the cancellation to the rest of the day.
CATA said normal operations will continue Tuesday. For more information, call CATA at (814) 336-5600.