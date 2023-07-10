TITUSVILLE — Starting this morning, Titusville is getting on-demand bus service from the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA).
CATA GO replaces CATA’s two fixed bus routes in Titusville, offering more and quicker service Monday through Friday, according to Tim Geibel, CATA’s executive director.
“We’re more than doubling the total number of pickup and drop-off locations than Titusville’s Blue and Green routes,” he said. “We’ve now got 75 stops (in the city) which incorporates all the Blue and Green stops and expands service to the city’s South Side, Giant Eagle and Drake Well areas.”
CATA GO is an on-demand service where riders schedule real-time pickups at one of CATA’s stops in Titusville either via a smart phone app or by calling CATA directly.
“There is no route — it’s truly on-demand,” Geibel said. “When people use the app, it will give them their nearest pickup point. They’ll be scheduled for pickup in about three to five minutes. They wouldn’t have to wait for sometimes up to an hour at a bus stop.”
CATA GO has three ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-accessible vans it will be use for the service.
“We’re doing things differently,” Geibel continued. “On-demand bus service has been proven in urban areas during the last 15 years. Technology (for its use) has progressed so much it’s now affordable and available in rural community settings.”
Funding for CATA GO in Titusville has come from grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Titusville Area Hospital, Geibel said, adding, “TAH has been very supportive and a good partner to work with on this.”
Fare for a one-way CATA GO trip is $1.50, the same as Titusville’s fixed route cost was. Seniors with a transit pass and children under age 6 ride free as they did with Titusville’s fixed route service.
CATA GO service in Titusville operates from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. Rides scheduled before 8 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m. must be done through the smart phone app.
CATA staff will be at Save-A-Lot, 111 Diamond St., today starting at 7 a.m. to assist riders and answer questions.
CATA GO won’t impact the Titusville-to-Meadville Lifeline Route which continues to run on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Shared ride service in Titusville remains the same. Fixed route and lifeline service in Meadville and the other areas of Venango and Crawford counties also remain the same.
The future goal is to expand CATA GO to other areas of Crawford and Venango counties, Geibel said.
• More information and to download the app: Visit catabus.org or call (814) 336-5600, extension 5.
