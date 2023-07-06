TITUSVILLE — Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) staff will be available today and Friday in Titusville to answer questions about bus service changes in the city.
Starting Monday morning, the authority will offer CATA Go, an on-demand bus service which replaces the current fixed-route system in the city. CATA Go will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in Titusville with more stops.
Staff will at Save-a-Lot, 111 Diamond St., today and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to assist riders and answer questions about CATA Go.
