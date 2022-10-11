Full service on all of Crawford Area Transportation Authority's Meadville fixed bus routes returned Monday without a hitch, according to Tim Geibel, CATA's executive director.
"We've had no problems and hope people take advantage (of additional service)," Geibel said.
CATA had cutback on its Meadville fixed route system for about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, on Monday CATA returned to additional service hours weekday hours for the Red, Blue and Green bus routes. All three routes also return to operating on Saturdays.
The route hours are:
• Monday through Friday — The Red and Blue routes operate from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Green route operates from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., then resumes service at 9 p.m. to do one final A run, before beginning the last call run at 9:30 p.m.
• Saturday — Red, Blue and Green routes operate from 9 a.m. to noon, then resume service from 1 to 5 p.m.
Detailed Meadville fixed route information may be found online at catabus.org and on the MyStop app.
