Meadville-area bus service operations will be adjusted for the New Year’s holiday.
Full service on fixed routes will stop at 2 p.m. today, instead of the usual 4 p.m., Crawford Area Transportation Authority announced this week.
There will be no service Sunday, in keeping with the authority’s usual fixed route schedule.
Limited fixed route service will be offered Monday until 2 p.m. Full service will return to the normally scheduled hours on Tuesday.
• More information: Visit catabus.org.
