TITUSVILLE — A new bus service in the city of Titusville begins next week, according to Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA).
The new service, called CATA GO, will replace Titusville’s current standard fixed route service as of July 10.
CATA GO is an on-demand service allowing riders to schedule real time pickups at CATA bus stops in Titusville through a smart phone app or by calling CATA, according to Tim Geibel, CATA’s executive director.
Once scheduled, one of the new CATA GO vans arrives at the Titusville stop to pick them up, usually within 10 to 15 minutes after a trip is scheduled.
Geibel stressed the new service will not impact the Titusville-to-Meadville Lifeline Route which will continue to run on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Shared ride service in Titusville remains the same.
Fixed route and lifeline service in Meadville and the other areas of Venango and Crawford counties also remain the same, according to Geibel.
The new CATA GO service in Titusville has many benefits for riders including shorter wait times, additional stop locations, broader coverage area, and vehicles that are easier to get in and out of, he said. All CATA GO vehicles are ADA accessible, he said.
Since the CATA GO vehicles do not need to adhere to a timed schedule, CATA is doubling the number of stops throughout Titusville to include the South Side, Drake Well, Giant Eagle and others.
Fare for a one-way trip remains at $1.50, the same as the Titusville current fixed route cost. Seniors with a transit pass and children under age 6 will ride free as they do with Titusville’s fixed route service.
CATA GO service in Titusville will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Geibel said it’s important to note rides scheduled before 8 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m. must be done through the smart phone app.
“We are pleased to expand our partnership with the Titusville Area Hospital and Meadville Medical Center to launch this new service.” Geibel said. “MMC and TAH understand the importance of transportation in small towns and rural areas. MMC and TAH have supported the Titusville-to-Meadville Lifeline Route since it began 5 years ago.”
CATA staff will be on hand at Save-a-Lot, 111 Diamond St., Titusville, on Thursday and Friday and July 10 and 11 to assist riders and answer questions.
• More information and to download the app: Visit catabus.org or call (814) 336-5600, extension 5.
