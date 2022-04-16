A Crawford Area Transportation Authority employee was transported to Meadville Medical Center after a release of compressed natural gas occurred during bus maintenance work at the authority’s Rogers Ferry Road garage, according to General Manager Tim Geibel.
The employee involved was released within a few hours with no medical restrictions and was “eager to get back to work” on Monday, Geibel said.
It was not clear what led to the release of gas, according to Geibel.
“That’s what we’re going to be looking into now,” Geibel said, “and we’re going to keep the vehicle out of service until we have a full diagnosis of what happened and we can ensure that the vehicle is safe to be put back on the road.”
The authority’s fleet includes six CNG-fueled buses used on fixed routes and the Rogers Ferry Road garage includes a CNG-fueling station.