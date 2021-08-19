The Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) has announced its schedule of bus routes to the Crawford County Fair to begin Saturday.
The bus route will travel from the Downtown Mall to fairgrounds Gate 1 and back again. On the way to the mall, it will stop at the CATA office; the intersection of Chestnut Street and Park Avenue; North Street near Burger King; Allegheny College; the intersection of Jefferson Street and Limber Road; and then to the fairgrounds.
On the way back, the bus will stop at Meadville Area Senior High; the intersection of Grove and Chestnut streets; and then back to the mall.
Routes will begin at 11:15 a.m., with the final departure from the fairgrounds at 7:55 p.m. No services will be offered between 3:40 and 4:30 p.m.
The route will not be offered on Sunday, and the final day of the route is Aug. 28.