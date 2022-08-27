WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — One of Crawford Area Transportation Authority’s smaller paratransit buses was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the bus authority.
The crash happened at Route 77 and Leslie Road about 2:15 p.m. when the bus was struck by a vehicle, Tim Giebel, CATA’s executive director, confirmed Friday.
Giebel confirmed Pennsylvania State Police was investigating the crash, but no information was available from state police Friday.
The bus, part of CATA’s Titusville-to-Meadville service route, was traveling northeast on Route 77 en route to Titusville when it was struck, Giebel said.
There were no injuries to the CATA bus driver or the lone passenger aboard the bus, according to Giebel. Giebel said he did not know the number of people in the other vehicle or the if there were any injuries.
The CATA driver and bus passenger completed the route on another CATA bus, Giebel said. The damaged bus was driven to the CATA garage in Vernon Township for repairs.
