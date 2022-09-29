The Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will return to full service hours on its fixed route bus system in Meadville, effective Oct. 10.
The long-awaited change comes a little more than a year after a limited service plan was implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the unforeseen challenges that came along with it.
“CATA’s goal has always been to re-establish its full service as soon as possible,” said Executive Director Tim Geibel. “We believe that every trip matters and are excited to be able to better serve our communities.”
In preparation for this change, CATA will post flyers on all Meadville fixed route buses and in bus shelters.
Detailed route information can be found at catabus.org and on the MyStop app. Subscribers of catabus.org will also receive email notification of the changes.
Beginning Oct. 10, CATA extends weekday hours for the Red, Blue and Green bus routes. All three routes will also begin operating on Saturdays.
The combined route will no longer be in service. The new operation times for each route are listed below:
Monday through Friday
The Red and Blue routes will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Green route will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. And then resume service at 9 p.m. to do one final A run, before beginning the last call run at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Red, Blue and Green routes will operate from 9 a.m. to noon, then resume service from 1 to 5 p.m.
• New bus schedules or additional information: Visit catabus.org or call (814) 336-5600. The CATA office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office is located at 214 Pine St., Meadville.
