Starting today, the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) returns to full service hours on its fixed route bus system in Meadville.
The change comes a little more than a year after a limited service plan was implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the unforeseen challenges that came along with it.
Tim Geibel, CATA’s executive director, said the agency is pleased to be able to return to full service to better serve its communities.
In advance of today’s return to full service on all Meadville fixed routes, CATA posted flyers on all Meadville fixed route buses and in bus shelters.
Detailed route information may be found at catabus.org and on the MyStop app. Subscribers of catabus.org also receive email notification of the changes.
Beginning today, CATA extends weekday hours for the Red, Blue and Green bus routes. All three routes will also begin operating on Saturdays.
The combined route will no longer be in service. The new operation times for each route are listed below:
• Monday through Friday — The Red and Blue routes will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Green route will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., then resume service at 9 to do one final A run, before beginning the last call run at 9:30.
• Saturday — Red, Blue and Green routes will operate from 9 a.m. to noon, then resume service from 1 to 5 p.m.
• New bus schedules or additional information: Visit catabus.org or call (814) 3365600. The CATA office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office is located at 214 Pine St., Meadville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.