A magisterial district court hearing has been rescheduled until May for a Meadville-area man accused of alleged disorderly conduct at Presque Isle Downs Casino late last year.
The hearing for Michael V. Feleppa was to be held Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Brian McGowan, but was continued to May 31.
Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Gaming charged Feleppa, 44, of 10601 Cutter Road, with disorderly conduct for the alleged incident at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 22, 2021, inside the casino.
A news release from state police said Feleppa was observed by the casino’s surveillance system urinating on himself and then going to a corner by the casino’s sports book betting area to finish urinating on the floor. Feleppa, an autistic support teacher at Meadville Area Senior High School, is the head football coach at Cochranton High School.
Feleppa entered a not guilty plea to the charge on Jan. 13, according to online court records.
If convicted, he faces a fine of $50 plus court costs and fees of $164.25, according to the citation.