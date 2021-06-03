Conneaut Area Senior High has joined a group of 50 Pennsylvania high schools being designated by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations (PNGAS) as being a PNGAS Guard Friendly High School.
In an announcement made Tuesday, PNGAS listed a new slate of schools receiving the designation, including Conneaut. Standards for receiving the title were established by the PNGAS Education Advisory Council to amplify best practices for recruiting, information-sharing and group-formation in high schools in support of the Pennsylvania National Guard.
"More than ever, the past year has demonstrated our Guard members have unique responsibilities and challenges," said Joseph Dagney, chairman of the council, in the announcement. "These challenges create unique opportunities for our recruiters and retention strategies to maintain appropriate end strength numbers. These Guard Friendly High Schools have made a deliberate effort to address these challenges by being flexible, accommodating and supportive of Guard members, specifically our recruiters who are directly responsible for keeping all of our units mission-ready."
The Education Assistant Program (EAP) is the top recruiting tool for the Pennsylvania National Guard, according to the organization. Pennsylvania has distributed more than $310 million through the program to help Guard members get college, university and trade school degrees.
The program provides a tuition benefit equivalent to the yearly tuition rates set by the Pennsylvania State System of High Education so that Pennsylvania National Guard members can attend one of 488 Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency-approved schools.
Currently, the EAP provides an almost $32,000 tuition benefit.
Additionally, with the July 2019 enactment of the Military Family Education Program, spouses and children of Pennsylvania National Guard members who reenlist for an additional six-year term can also benefit from a nearly $32,000 tuition benefit.