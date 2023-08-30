Sen. Bob Casey lauded Tuesday’s announcement of the first 10 prescription drugs selected for Medicare price negotiations.
Casey, Pennsylvania’s senior U.S. senator, is chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Aging.
The 10 initial drugs on the list are related to treatment of diabetes and diseases of the heart.
“It’s significant that we’re seeing the fruits of legislation passed just a year ago,” Casey said of last year’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill allows Medicare to directly negotiate the price of prescription drugs for the first time.
“It’s a longer term commitment to lower prescription drug costs — giving Medicare the authority to negotiate for lower prices,” said Casey, who was in Meadville on Tuesday.
But, the lowering of prices for the initial 10 drugs won’t occur until 2026, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
However, an additional 10 drugs a year are to be announced in 2024, 2025 and 2026, with the number to go up to 15 additional drugs in 2027, according to Casey.
“Getting the actual negotiation done is something Medicare is going to have to work through,” he said. “I think it will yield results for people, but not in the next year.”
The announcement of the first set of drugs to be selected for negotiations is the beginning of a process which will lower prescription drug costs for the 63 million Americans on Medicare.
