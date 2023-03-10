VERNON TOWNSHIP — Ethne Flinspach arrived with 10 other students — all prepared, polished and confident for their interviews.
Flinspach, a seventh grader at Meadville Area Middle School, was one of 11 students who got the firsthand experience of a job interview on Thursday at Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc. located in the Crawford Business Park.
Flinspach was applying for the job of a chief executive officer in her mock interview.
“I like taking the lead,” she told interviewer Tina Caldwell, a human resources generalist at Acutec. “I want to be CEO of a big company like Apple.”
Flinspach stressed her organizational and negotiating skills during her 10-minute interview.
“I want to achieve my goals (on a project) and everyone else’s goals,” she said. “It’s a pleasure for me to help people.”
Caldwell was impressed with Flinspach’s presentation, noting relationships in the workplace are important in a job. “We many not always agree with coworkers, but it’s important to be respectful and work your way through it,” Caldwell said.
“You did very well,” Caldwell said of how Flinspach expressed herself clearly. “Your skills will only get stronger.”
The mock job interviews for the 11 seventh- and eighth-grade students were the culmination of an academic year-long unit, Career Pathway Portfolio, in the afterschool Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Program.
Career Pathway Portfolio has been a collaboration between the Northwestern Region Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, the K-12 Career Education Alliance, MASH Caring Closet at Meadville Area Senior High, and Acutec.
Students in the Career Pathway have done self-inventory, learned about careers that interest them, explored goal setting and resume building, visited an industry and had mock interviews based upon their resume, according to Armendia Dixon of the MLK Mentoring program.
“I think more than anything, they learn to be responsible students,” Dixon said. “In being responsible, they learn those vital skills. They learn they do much better in school if they come regularly and once they get there, pay attention to what the teacher has to say, be prepared, be dependable, do their assignments, get them in on time, and learn how to respect others.”
“Cool,” Skyler Sutton, an eighth grader, said with a smile when asked what his experience was like. “I was confident in my interview.”
Sutton had practiced for his mock interview with his father, who recently had gone for a job interview himself.
“It will help me build my resume for whatever job I want,” he said of experiencing the Career Path Portfolio program. “Since I’ve gotten into this program, it’s helped me not be annoying. It’s helped me to listen a lot better.”
Through the program, students got acquainted with resources to identify career choices and useful hands-on resources.
They learned about career readiness activities throughout the year including work ethic with the importance of dependability practiced by school attendance, teamwork, honesty, initiative, efficiency, problem-solving and communication.
Students also went through a series of programs on finding the right job fit; exploring career paths; and having knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics needed.
Students also learned about appropriate dress for a job interview and were given assistance from the MASH Caring Closet in finding the right attire.
