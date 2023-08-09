More than 20 area employers from a variety of fields will be attending a city of Meadville-sponsored job fair on Saturday in Diamond Park.
Still to be determined is how many job seekers attend the event.
“I’m hoping for a great turnout. I’m remaining optimistic about it,” said Kenny Johnston, vice president of sales with Vantage Healthcare Network, which will be among the companies represented. “It’s awesome what the city’s doing to do their part for the community and help everybody out.”
Career Fair 2023 takes place from 1 to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Participating organizations include several from the health care and manufacturing industries as well as prominent area employers such as Crawford County and Allegheny College and others, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
Menanno described the first-time effort by the city as an experiment.
“We thought it would be a great opportunity for folks to see what is available in the area and also try to connect people looking for jobs who may not have an idea of where else to go,” she said. “We don’t really have a career fair in the city that brings together such a large grouping of folks, so we thought we’d give it a try and see how it pans out.”
Another health care company approaching the career fair optimistically is Meadville Medical Center (MMC).
“MMC has approximately 175 open positions and is an active participant in as many job fairs as possible,” Vice President of Human Resources Greg Maras said in an email. “There are highly qualified candidates in Meadville and we hope to bring them on board at a great organization that offers highly competitive wages, and excellent benefits.”
The event comes at a time when companies in northwestern Pennsylvania and across the nation continue to encounter staffing challenges amid near-record-low levels of unemployment.
The seasonally adjusted national unemployment rate in July was 3.5 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and it has consistently been under 4 percent since February 2022.
In June, the most recent month for which statistics are available, Crawford County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit a record low of 3.5 percent, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
The combination of low unemployment and numerous open positions can make the process frustrating at times. Johnston estimated that of about 100 interviews he had scheduled with potential candidates over the past year, perhaps 20 had actually attended the interview. There has been some improvement recently, he added — a trend Johnston hopes to see continue at the Diamond Park event.
“We are absolutely hiring,” he said, “not just in Meadville but in Erie, Venango, Mercer and Crawford counties — immediately.”
