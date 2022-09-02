COCHRANTON — Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort (CARE) holds a free picnic Sunday at the Lions Community Park for Cochranton residents.
CARE and the Borough of Cochranton are holding the event to recognize the generosity and support of the community in the ongoing upgrades and changes to the park.
The borough has completed cleanup and restoration of the grounds following the storm damage of last fall. The CARE committee has undertaken fundraising events to begin upgrades including new benches, graveled driveways, restoration to damaged portions of the trail, and installation of a gaga pit attraction.
Rebuilding of the Lions Club Memorial is underway along with upgrades to the main building.
Activities on Sunday will include a community church service starting at 10:30 at Pavilion No. 1 with those attending to take their own seating. Following the service, lunch will be held. A bounce house will be on the grounds from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children and the young at heart.
Information outlining the borough’s and CARE’s vision for the future will be on display. Individuals will be able to sign up to participate in future projects and events.
