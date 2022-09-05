COCHRANTON — Sunday’s gray skies didn’t dampen turnout for the Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort (CARE) picnic for area residents Sunday at Lions Community Park.
“We’ve done so many upgrades to the park we thought it would be fun to just do a ‘thank you’ for the community,” said Marsha Rynd, president of CARE’s board of directors.
More than 300 people turned out for the picnic by CARE and the borough to recognize the generosity and support in the ongoing upgrades and changes to the community’s asset.
“We have the playground equipment, the new benches, the new little library for children,” Rynd said. “We just wanted to thank people for their great support. There’s been a lot of cooperation by volunteers in the community.”
Multiple improvements have been made to the park within the past five years through community-based efforts.
CARE, along with the Cochranton Lions Club, raised more than $56,000 to replace and refurbish playground equipment with the new equipment installed in 2018.
Ownership of Lions Park transferred from the club to the borough in 2020 to keep the park available for public use.
The club established the park in 1960 as a community project, but by the late 2010s, the 16-acre park was a challenge for it to maintain due to the club’s aging and dwindling membership. Ownership of the park then was deeded over to the borough.
The park currently has four picnic pavilions, restrooms, a playground, a basketball court, a large field for soccer and other uses, and a walking trail. A rebuilding of the Lions Club Memorial is underway along with upgrades to the main building.
However, long term, there are dual goals of continuous improvement as well as upkeep.
“We have a gem in this community and we want to make it even better,” Rynd said.
“We want to do updates, not acquire any new property,” said Mark Roche, Cochranton’s mayor and also a member of CARE. He was on hand with in the former Lions Club meeting building to explain future plans for the site.
The initial priorities are to build up current assets plus add new ones.
“Priorities are two new roofs on two of the four pavilions — pavilions three and four — and this building,” Roche said of the former Lions meeting building.
A longer-term idea is to convert the building in part into a display center for Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department’s original fire truck, a 1923 American LaFrance model that’s being restored.
With park ownership now under the borough, there is better opportunity to acquire state grant funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Roche said. But, first, a master plan is needed.
“We’re in that process right now,” he said. “A study is underway at this point so we’re in the planning phase this fall and winter.”
The community hopes to have the plan ready by spring of 2023, then apply for state funding for projects in the years going forward.
Some potential future projects include installation of a multiple-purpose athletic court and a stage at the eastern end of the park. Items like those will add to the public’s enjoyment of the facility, according to Rynd.
“People use the park a lot (for different reasons),” she said. “From mid-June to July, we’ve got youth soccer here two nights a week, we have hundreds of kids down here. The pavilions all are rented on weekends. We have a lot of people who walk the trail every single day. We put in a children’s free library and it’s just so cool to see kids sitting on the benches reading with the moms. This is a great place for reunions, too.”
Both Roche and Rynd said it take a multiple-year approach to upgrade the park.
“It will be three to five years going forward at least working with DCNR,” Rynd said. “But we have to put together a plan, and we have to have seed money to match.”
But one thing more valuable than money is volunteer time, according to Rynd. Both CARE and the borough are looking for more area residents to get involved.
“One of the things we really want is have people step up,” she said. “They don’t have to serve on the board, but they could serve on a committee.”
YOU CAN HELP
Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort is looking for more volunteers. Persons interested in volunteering may contact Marsha Rynd at (814) 425-7279 or Mark Roche at (814) 425-7700 or by email at cochrantoncare@gmail.com.
