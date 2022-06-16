Crawford County Care Center County in Saegertown needs to upgrade its sprinkler system following a recent annual inspection.
The 157-bed, county-owned nursing home has a dry chemical powder-based sprinkler system to suppress fires, according to Eric Henry, chairman of county commissioners.
“It’s got sediment built up in it and the whole system needs flushed because of that sediment,” he said.
The sediment was found during a recent camera inspection of the system by Absolute Fire Protection of Erie. It could be up to 25 years before the system would need to be flushed again, Henry added.
The care center has asked the county to approve a quote of $13,520 from Absolute Fire Protection to flush and recharge the sprinkler system. It would be paid from the center’s maintenance fund for outside services.
Commissioners are expected to act on the matter at their voting meeting next week.
