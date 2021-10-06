A program to get more carbon monoxide detectors into city homes is a joint effort through Meadville Central Fire Department, Local 515 of the International Association of Firefighters, and the family of a retired city firefighter who passed away in 2020.
Starting Monday, city residents will be able to contact Meadville Fire Department at (814) 724-6200 and request a carbon monoxide, or CO, detector.
It's part of ongoing efforts by the city's fire department, its firefighters union and the family of the late Robert "Pete" Hoke for Fire Prevention Week and October as Fire Prevention Month.
Hoke, who passed away in November 2020, was a professional firefighter with Meadville for 24 years. He was a member and past president of Local 515.
The Hoke family inaugurated a 5K race this year in July in honor of his birth month.
Proceeds from the this year's initial race — $3,965.60 — are been used to purchase 200 CO detectors for the fire department to give away as well as help fund the department’s fire education and prevention outreach initiatives. A check for the proceeds from the race was presented to the fire department by the Hoke family Tuesday afternoon at the city's fire station.
Though this year's race was held virtually, the Hoke family plans to hold the 2022 5K race as an in-person event set for the weekend of July 23-24.
City residents who request a CO detector will have it installed by Meadville Central firefighters.
If residents have a detector and would like it checked or would like assistance installing it, they also may call the fire station.
Both Fire Chief Pat Wiley and Local 515 President Evan Kardosh, who is a firefighter/paramedic with the department, said it's important to check fire and CO detectors twice a year. Firefighters recommend checking each spring and fall during the semi-annual adjustment of clocks to and from daylight savings time.
Firefighters remind the public that detectors are important items to have in a home or apartment, especially living in northwestern Pennsylvania where furnaces and gas-heated sources are used and snow can block vent piping.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that cannot be picked up by a person's normal senses. Often, people starting to get CO poisoning will develop flu-like symptoms or headaches and will not realize they are suffering from the effects of the gas. Symptoms of CO poisoning may include dull headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision, or loss of consciousness.
Each year, nearly 500 people die and more 50,000 people are hospitalized from CO poisoning. If someone believes they have poisoning/exposure or has a detector go off, they should call their local fire department and exit the building.