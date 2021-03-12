Founded last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cans for Wishes has been holding recycling collecting events semi-regularly, raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. For its latest event, the group will be receiving a little help.
Girl Scout Troop 36520 will join Cans for Wishes at a collection drive this Saturday in Saegertown. People bringing in recyclable materials to the event will have the chance to pick up some Girl Scout cookies from the Meadville-based troop.
Diana Blood, one of the founders of Cans for Wishes, said it was the troop that offered up its help for the event.
"Their Girl Scout leader, Cindy Bland, reached out to me and said her Girl Scout troop was looking to support a local fundraising cause, so she actually approached me about it," Blood said.
Blood is a long-time Make-A-Wish volunteer, supporting the group for more than a decade. She founded Cans for Wishes last June after the onset of the pandemic hurt many of the foundation's traditional fundraising sources.
Through monthly collection events, Cans for Wishes gathers recyclable materials such as aluminum cans, food cans, appliances, bicycles, lawn mowers and more. These items are taken to one of two recycling companies — either Lincoln Recycling in Meadville or Kanect Recycling in Ashtabula, Ohio — with the money raised going into supporting the wishes of Make-A-Wish kids in Crawford County.
So far, the group has raised around $18,000, fulfilling four wishes, according to Blood. The group is hoping to expand operations into Erie County in the future, giving the potential to fulfill more wishes.
Cans for Wishes is working with Kanect Recycling for Saturday's event. The company is providing a roll-off dumpster to fill, and will even be providing matching funds for the money raised, something it has done with past donations.
"They have graciously agreed to match us dollar-for-dollar in any donations we take to them," Blood said of Kanect.
If anyone has any questions about whether a certain item is eligible to be recycled through the event or not, Blood said the best places to ask are either on the Cans for Wishes Facebook page, or by contacting her at (814) 439-0076. The event is free and open to the public, with no preregistration required. It will be held at 753 Euclid Ave. in Saegertown from 2-5 p.m.
Cans for Wishes is planning more collections in the coming months, including tentative plans to hold one in conjunction with the Meadville Bulldog hockey team.
Blood said the average collection brings in between $400 to $650, with matches from Kanect doubling that. She encouraged people to come out to the event and support a good cause.
"We have several children in Crawford County who are Wish kids," she said. "Make-A-Wish provides hope and joy, and just something to look forward to" when kids are facing times filled medical surgeries and procedures.
She also invited anyone who wants to help out or learn more to join the Cans for Wishes Facebook group, which currently has more than 1,400 members.
