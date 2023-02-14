The parent firm of the Cannon’s Chophouse restaurant in Meadville voluntarily has filed for Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy protection to reorganize its debts and remain in operation.
T.G. Holdings LLC has a hearing scheduled for Feb. 21 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Western Pennsylvania to get its voluntary filing approved by the court. The hearing also is for motions to pay pre-filing employee wages, taxes and benefits and to allow it to use its cash collateral.
“The use of cash collateral is necessary to the continued operation of the business and to avoid a forced liquidation of the assets,” Michael P. Kruszewski, the bankruptcy attorney for T.G. Holdings, wrote in the motion to use the cash collateral.
In its filing, made last week in federal court in Erie and first reported by the Erie Times-News, the voluntary petition lists the company’s estimated assets at no more than $50,000 while its estimated liabilities are listed as between $500,001 and $1 million.
According to the filing, Curtze Food Service of Erie is the largest creditor, owed $403,091.26.
T.G. Holdings LLC also owes the Internal Revenue Service $353,748.68 dating as far back as 2015, according to the filing.
It owes the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue $13,496 in state taxes, according to the filing.
Cannon’s started in Meadville on Skyline Drive in Vernon Township in 2009 as Montana’s Rib and Chop House. The company changed its name in 2017 to Cannon’s Chophouse.
The firm went through an expansion period in the 2010s with another location in Hermitage in Mercer County 2011; Canonsburg in Washington County in 2015; suburban Erie in 2018; and Grove City in 2019.
The Hermitage location closed in 2018 while the Erie-area location shut down in 2019. The Canonsburg and Grove City locations shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as did the Meadville location.
In 2021, Cannon’s moved from Vernon Township into the city of Meadville, opening at 994 Market St. in October.
Cannon’s recent woes also include citations issued by the Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Enforcement Office.
Cannon’s Chophouse of Meadville was cited by the Erie District Enforcement Office for selling alcoholic beverages without authority in that its license was expired.
Cannon’s was cited for 68 days of alcohol sales without authority during a more than 14-week period from August through November in 2022.
T.G. Holdings regained its liquor license for Cannon’s Chophouse on Nov. 16, according to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) records.
The citations for the alcohol sales without authority will be heard by a PLCB administrative law judge at a date to be determined.
