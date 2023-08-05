After almost 14 years in business, a Meadville restaurant is no more.
At 12:20 p.m. Friday, Cannon’s Chophouse, 994 Market St., announced via Facebook it had closed permanently.
“We have provided high-quality food for almost 14 years and have been proud to be part of this community, but with the recent challenges we have faced, we had to make the hard decision to close our doors,” the announcement reads in part.
“When we closed for maintenance issues Tuesday, we didn’t know what our fate would be,” it continues. “When we closed Saturday night, we didn’t know it was our last night serving you. We’ve been restructuring since mid-February and those challenge [sic] were only increased as many understood our restructuring efforts when announced as a permanent closure.”
T.G. Holdings LLC, the Cannon’s Chophouse parent firm, voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy protection to reorganize its debts and remain in operation.
In its initial Chapter 11 filing in federal court in Erie, the company’s estimated assets were listed at no more than $50,000 while its estimated liabilities were listed as between $500,001 and $1 million.
In the initial Chapter 11 filing, Curtze Food Service of Erie was the largest creditor, owed $403,091.26; the Internal Revenue Service was owed $353,748.68; and the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, $13,496.
Cannon’s began on Skyline Drive in Vernon Township in 2009 as Montana’s Rib and Chop House. In 2017, it changed its name to Cannon’s Chophouse.
In the 2010s, the firm added restaurants in Hermitage in Mercer County in 2011; Canonsburg in Washington County in 2015; suburban Erie in 2018; and Grove City in 2019.
Hermitage then shut in 2018 while the Erie-area location closed in 2019. The Canonsburg and Grove City locations closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as did the Meadville location.
In October 2021, Cannon’s moved from Vernon Township to the Market Street location.
