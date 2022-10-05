VERNON TOWNSHIP — A forum Tuesday featuring candidates in the race for the 6th District seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives revealed some areas of agreement and numerous areas of disagreement.
Democratic candidate Nerissa Galt was playing the role of challenger, facing an uphill battle against eight-time incumbent Brad Roae, a Republican.
Galt, 42, on several occasions seemed to acknowledge the challenge a Democratic candidate faces in a solidly Republican district where Roae won with 67 percent of the vote in 2020. She began by contrasting herself with Roae, who has spent the past 16 years working in Harrisburg, describing herself as a working woman, mother and wife — “not a politician.”
“I am a person — I’m not a party,” Galt added in her closing statement. “Too many times, we have extremes on both sides of the aisle and they’re all that anyone can hear, but I want to hear from people whose voices aren’t heard as much — those who are more moderate in their views and don’t really know where they fit in in all of this.”
Calling such moderates the “silent majority,” Galt said, “They want the government to focus on making lives better instead of fringe issues that focus more on people’s personal lives than on our rights as free citizens.”
In contrast, Roae, 55, played the role of familiar quantity, one who voters identify with and continue to reelect because they can depend on him and know how he will vote. And they know how he will vote, Roae argued, because he has a clear understanding of how the majority of voters in the district feel about the issues that are important to them.
“If you ask all 64,000 people in the district what they think about an issue — what a majority of them think — that’s how I vote on things in Harrisburg, so I’m going to continue to do everything I can to represent the area as well as I can,” Roae told voters in his concluding statement. “I’m just a regular guy that’s in a job where I’m trying to represent our area and do the right thing.”
With the 2022 election, the House’s 6th District territorial boundary shifts due to redistricting.
The new 6th District encompasses voters in Meadville, Vernon Township, western and southern portions of Crawford County, and western Erie County.
The future of abortion rights in the commonwealth was a key issue for both candidates and one on which they were sharply divided.
It shouldn’t really be an issue at all, according to Roae, who said that given “all the knowledge we have now about birth control and what causes pregnancy, people should be able to avoid abortion.” Since that’s not the case, however, Roae said that he and other Republicans in the Legislature, with the help of a Republican governor, would work to make “99 percent of all abortions” illegal.
“Babies are a precious gift from God,” Roae said. “Babies deserve to be able to live.”
Galt, citing her own experience with a stillbirth, said she opposed the sorts of limitations that Roae supports.
“They’re cruel to families who are already suffering,” she said, “and I don’t believe we should restrict abortion further because these decisions are very personal that need to be made.”
The candidates sparred over a variety of economic issues as well, including taxes and inflation, though their positions were often light on specific details or proposals they would fight for in the Legislature.
While Democrats “always want to raise taxes,” Roae, as he has many times before, said he was against increasing state taxes, whatever form they may take, whether it’s income taxes, the state’s gasoline tax or the often-proposed severance tax for natural gas drillers. He did acknowledge, however, that more government revenue was necessary in some areas. With regard to declining numbers of volunteer emergency responders across the state, Roae said such services are the responsibility of municipal governments, not the state Legislature.
“Municipalities are going to have to step up and contribute toward the cost of funding fire and EMS,” he said.
Galt agreed with Roae that the state’s gas tax is too high, but said now is not the time to lower it. Instead, she proposed small increases to income tax rates on the state’s highest earners.
With regard to schools, Roae questioned why local school district budgets continue to expand when enrollments have been declining for years.
“We really do need to zero in on why Pennsylvania are spending so much money,” he said.
Galt suggested that more of the burden of school district budgets is falling on local property tax payers because the percentage of state funding is among the lowest in the nation. As a result, districts over-rely on property taxes, resulting in an inequitable public school system where per-student investments vary widely between districts.
Like school finances, Roae found reason to be suspicious of what schools are teaching and supported a requirement that schools post their curriculum online.
“Schools should not be hiding things,” he said. “If schools are afraid to put their curriculum on their website, there’s something wrong there.”
And schools might be trying to hide something, according to Roae, such as “some pretty crazy things going on with CRT” (critical race theory) and “very inappropriate library material.”
Galt said she supported parental involvement with schools, but offered a different version of what that might look like. Posting school curricula online was a good idea, she said, but the obstacle might have less to do with school resistance and more to do with logistical challenges.
To increase parental involvement, Galt called for parents to help their kids with homework and talk to them about school, to join parent-teacher associations and to volunteer in classrooms.
“But when we start talking about banning books,” she said, “I don’t feel that’s a solution.”
Despite drawing sharp distinctions between himself and Galt and railing against “Biden and Wolf” (President Joe Biden and Gov. Tom Wolf, both Democrats), Roae said that Harrisburg is much less politically polarized than the media makes it out to be.
“Democrats are always trying to take away our right to own and bear arms — there’s a lot of fighting over that. Democrats want to get rid of gas and oil and switch everything to solar and wind, so there’s a lot of fighting over things like that,” Roae said. “But when you look at the vast majority of issue, there really is a lot of good cooperation.”
Galt agreed that media influence contributes to polarization, but said that issues that inspire sharp disagreement are important.
“One thing that I think could really help is if people would start to understand other people’s rights,” she said. “I think if we just start to mind our own business — it seems like that’s where a lot of the trouble comes from, is people worrying about what other people are doing. We really have to stop trying to legislate that.”
The forum, which took place inside the Vernon Township Building, was broadcast live by the Tribune’s media partners — Armstrong cable channels 23 and 100 and radio station WMVL-FM, Cool 101.7.
Armstrong replays of the forum are scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m., Friday at 2:30 p.m. And Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on its Channel 23 and Channel 100.
