There’s still time to submit potential questions for Tuesday night’s question-and-answer forum for the two candidates running for the 6th District seat in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.
Brad Roae, a Republican in his eighth term as the state representative for the 6th District , and Nerissa Galt, a Democrat challenging Roae for the seat, have agreed to appear.
The Meadville Tribune is hosting the forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be carried live by the Tribune’s media partners — Armstrong cable channels 23 and 100 and radio station WMVL-FM, Cool 101.7.
Rick Green, the Tribune’s editor, and Keith Gushard, a Tribune reporter, will pose questions to the two candidates.
Questions for possible inclusion may be emailed to kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.
