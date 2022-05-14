Lieutenant governor candidate Jeff Coleman didn’t have time for a stop in Meadville as his campaign’s 22-foot recreational vehicle made its way from near Harrisburg to McKean County on Friday.
“I talked too much at the Linglestown stop,” he joked in a phone interview with the Tribune.
But Coleman continued to make time for the platform he’s hoping will make him stand out among a field of nine candidates in the Republican primary Tuesday.
“Our campaign has been very focused on the need to restore civility to our public discourse,” Coleman said. “I think there’s pretty much general agreement that this campaign in the governor’s race and the lieutenant’s race has taken us down a pretty dark path when it comes to how we’re deciding who’s going to lead us.”
A former state representative, Coleman was first elected in 2000, when he was just 25 years old. After a second term representing the 60th District in the southwestern part of the state, he opted not to seek re-election and with his wife, Rebecca, founded Churchill Strategies, a communication strategy firm serving conservative causes and candidates.
Coleman began touting the importance of civility well before his campaign for lieutenant governor. In 2017, his firm published his book on the topic, “With All Due Respect: Recovering the Manners & Civility of Political Combat.”
“What we’re proposing is,” he said, “you can disagree and have arguments but ultimately not have to flip each other the bird, which is kind of where we’re at in the culture.”
Asked who among the crowded field of Republican candidates he would like to see win, Coleman, perhaps predictably, offered a civil response.
“I have gotten to know all of them and will serve anyone that emerges with the same level of enthusiasm,” he said. “My hope would be that the person in that office would be level-headed, isn’t given to theatrics, and is very focused on defining the moment.”
The lieutenant governor’s role in that moment is likely to be more important than people might expect, according to Coleman, because among the responsibilities that come with the position is presiding over the Senate.
But his sketch of the ideal gubernatorial candidate’s qualities does not include many of the characteristics that have made state Sen. Doug Mastriano the clear front runner in the field of Republican candidates.
Coleman said he has told Mastriano that some of the strategies that have driven his appeal to the party’s right wing — “name calling, sarcasm, rhetoric” — won’t help him appeal to others.
“The conservative agenda,” Coleman said, “is best framed in an optimistic way.”
And while Mastriano has made national headlines challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 elections, Coleman expressed confidence in the upcoming primary, saying he had “no concerns at all” about it being conducted fairly. He did, however, say he preferred elections “that are decided on Election Day as best we can,” and said the lack of civility in politics had led to disenchantment among the volunteers who help ensure the fairness of elections.
“The system works when people show up and stay alert,” he said. “I don’t want a system where every year, each side is questioning the other side’s results.”
