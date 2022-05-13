Josh Shapiro got a warm reception from Crawford County Democrats in his bid to become Pennsylvania’s next governor during a midday Thursday campaign stop at the party’s local headquarters in Meadville.
Shapiro, 48, currently in his second term as Pennsylvania’s attorney general, is the Democrats’ presumptive nominee for governor. He is the lone gubernatorial candidate on the party’s ballot in Tuesday’s primary election.
“These communities matter — for too long they’ve been ignored in our politics and in our governing,” Shapiro said of his campaign swing in northwestern Pennsylvania. “Being able to come here and listen to people and hear what’s on their minds, understand their fears, frustrations and worries — it’s going to help me be a better governor for them.”
Serving as attorney general since first elected in 2016, Shapiro highlighted his accomplishments including helping negotiate an agreement between UPMC and Highmark, two of Pennsylvania biggest insurance companies, to keep health access available for about 2 million residents; and the investigation into the sexual abuse of children by Roman Catholic Church priests and laity.
“I’m someone they know has taken on big fights and delivered real results,” Shapiro said. “As governor I’ll know how to bring Republicans and Democrats together to get big things done, to protect people’s freedoms and to take Pennsylvania forward.”
Addressing a crowing of about 75 supporters outside headquarters, Shapiro said that as governor he would press for mental health counselors in each school.
Shapiro said he wants to see Pennsylvania’s educational system move away from an emphasis on standardized testing with more history, civics, art and humanities taught in the public schools as well as expanded vocational, technical and information technology training.
It’s all to allow students “to choose the path they want to go,” he said.
As governor, Shapiro said would advocate for an expansion of broadband internet services to underserved rural areas of Pennsylvania.
Also, he would veto any legislation that would ban abortion in Pennsylvania if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision.
“It takes away freedom of choice from the women of the commonwealth and instead places it in the hands of politicians in Harrisburg,” he said of any legislative abortion ban.
“I believe in freedom — freedom for a family, for a person to be able to determine how and if and when they want to start a family,” he said. “That’s the kind of basic freedom that rest with the women of Pennsylvania — not with the politicians in Harrisburg.”
Shapiro said he would push for automatic voter registration for Pennsylvania residents.
Pennsylvania’s elections have been “free, fair and safe,” he said, noting that more than 40 lawsuits were brought to try to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, but those suits were unsuccessful.
Pennsylvania’s Act 77, which has allowed for mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, does need some adjustments, though.
Shapiro said he’d work in a bipartisan manner to make sure to protect voting by mail in Pennsylvania, but added that he’s heard from both Democratic and Republican county election officials that they need more time to process ballots.
“They want to make sure they can process them and get the winner out as quickly as possible,” he said. “I hear their calls — I’ll be a governor to work with Republicans and Democrats alike to do that.”
While the current cycle of inflation has many factors — including the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, shipping shipping issues — Shapiro said he would want to eliminate nuisance taxes like Pennsylvania’s cellphone tax.
Shapiro wants to double the payouts in Pennsylvania’s property tax/rent rebate and make more senior citizens eligible for payments. He also wants to give Pennsylvanians a gas tax rebate of $250 per car they own.
“It would be an immediate check in pockets to offset the cost of inflation to individuals and families,” he said.
Shapiro said there are “stark differences” between himself and leading Republican candidate Doug Mastriano, but added it’s up to Republican voters to determine that party’s nominee.
“I want to take Pennsylvania forward, be inclusive and lift everybody up — I think he wants to take people backwards,” Shapiro said of his potential opponent in the fall. “It seems (Mastriano) is poised to be the nominee, but I’ll be ready for whomever they send my way.”
