The Meadville Tribune is preparing for its annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign and we want to share your stories surrounding this far-reaching disease.
Our special Breast Cancer Awareness section in October will highlight stories of survival, courage, determination and hope.
Do you have a personal story to share or know someone who has waged a courageous battle against breast cancer? Do you know of individuals, organizations or agencies that have stepped up to support patients and their families as they navigate through the challenges of the disease?
We hope to showcase these stories and more in our annual report and, in doing so, inspire, educate and raise awareness.
If you are a survivor who would like to participate in this effort — or if you know a survivor who would — we invite you to contact editor Rick Green at (814) 724-6370, extension 267, or email rgreen@meadvilletribune.com with Breast Cancer Awareness in the subject line.
Together, we can help bring strength and solace to our neighbors who could use it.
