Poor air quality returned to Crawford County on Monday.
Smoke from wildfires in western Canada, Alberta and British Columbia reached the area as the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Red Air Quality Action Day. The advisory is in effect until midnight.
The air quality index at noon Monday in Meadville was 147, which is the high end of the Code Orange alert, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
A Code Red Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for some members of the general public. Everyone may experience health effects, but members of sensitive groups including young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems may experience more serious health impacts.
The recent wildfire smoke events in June had smoke that originated from fires in eastern Canada. Monday’s smoke was from western Canada. The state said the western Canada smoke had been transported into the upper Midwest over the start of the weekend and shifted eastward. Some sinking air in the vicinity of a cold front brought some of that smoke closer to the surface with concentrations of fine particulate matter.
As of Monday evening, the state said the Air Quality Action Day could be extended if conditions were slow to improve. At 6 p.m., the air quality index in Meadville was at 135.
“The pattern remains quite active with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms to develop daily for much of the remainder of the week. These will help to further disperse and wash out the smoke. Daily chances for showers/thunderstorms will also help to limit ozone formation,” the state said.
Officials urged young children, the elderly, and people with respiratory problems like asthma, emphysema or bronchitis to limit outdoor activities on Code Orange days.
State officials asked residents to help reduce fine particulate matter pollution by not burning leaves, trash or other materials and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn equipment.
• To check air quality: Visit airnow.gov.
