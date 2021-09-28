SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Emergency responders were called to a camper fire at Runamuck Campground, though the flames were quickly extinguished with no injuries caused.
The fire was reported at 6:49 p.m. Sunday. According to Chief John Treacy of Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department, flames were extending up one side of the camper and starting to get into the interior of the vehicle.
Firefighters from Conneaut Lake and Summit Township departments were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, with Treacy estimating it took around 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.
No one was inside the camper when the fire started. Treacy said the owner was a Pittsburgh man, but he was unsure whether the owner was actively using the camper at the time.
The origin of the blaze was traced to an electrical hookup, and the cause is believed to have been electrical.
Treacy said the timing of the fire was fortunate, as had it happened later in the night, other people at the campgrounds may have been asleep and the blaze may have been able to spread to nearby campers.
"Luckily it happened in the early evening when there were people nearby," he said.
The camper is salvageable from the damage, Treacy said, though it was uninsured.
Firefighters were on-scene for around an hour before returning to their stations. Summit Township Ambulance Service and Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department also responded to the scene.
