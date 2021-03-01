CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — For three decades, Campbell Pottery Store in Venango Township has served as a major attraction for art lovers in Crawford County and beyond. Now that is coming to an end.
Owners William "Bill" and Jane Campbell announced that 2021 will be the final season for the store as the two seek to retire. While no final date has yet been planned, the store will close sometime during the summer.
Jane said COVID-19 played a major part in pushing the two to close the store. Both Jane and Bill caught the coronavirus over the past year, an experience which made them realize how much work they were doing in their twilight years.
"We didn't have any serious problems, but it makes you stop and think," Jane said. "Like hey, what am I doing? Why am I working six to seven days a week? I'm 70 years old."
Jane said the decision was made to close the store right around when they finished out their 2020 season on Dec. 31. The store's season typically runs from March 1 through the end of the year, though that will be abridged for the final season.
Bill admitted to having mixed feelings about the upcoming closure. In particular, he expressed sadness over the customers who won't be able to pick up the pottery sold at the store anymore.
"I worked really hard to get this thing going and we were at the top of the sales for pottery for a long time," he said. "I'm certainly going to miss it."
After the closure, Jane said the couple will likely put the property the store sits on up for sale. The land is rather large and requires a lot of work for the two to take care of.
"It's a big property and we have to have a full-time groundskeeper," she said.
Bill and Jane founded Campbell Pottery Store 15 years after their marriage. The two met while studying art at Virginia Commonwealth University. Jane is an artist, specializing in making jewelry, but hasn't had much time to practice her craft with running the store.
The idea for the store came about after the two had their son, who is also named William.
"We were already making pottery and we were doing craft fairs and we had a son, and we didn't want to travel anymore," Jane said.
The store started out as a small display in a tool shed and an unrenovated barn. It has expanded and changed over the years, with a personal favorite addition of Jane's being an artificial tree in the store which the staff change the leaves of every season.
Bill said he greatly enjoyed watching the store grow over the years, describing it as starting "from nothing." The customers who came by to visit remain a high point for him.
"We have always enjoyed the people who came into the store and we hope the people who came into the store enjoyed the visit," he said.
Over the years, the store became a major destination in northern Crawford County. Sandy Pude, borough manager for nearby Cambridge Springs, said Campbell Pottery was a major reason many people would visit the borough.
Pude is sad to see the store go.
"I shop out there all the time buying gifts," she said. "Very sad to see them closing down but understandable. They want to retire."
Victoria Soff, executive director of the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Campbell Pottery was one of the things that made the county great. She congratulated the two on their retirement, though noted the closure will represent a loss of an attraction for the county.
"We have our work cut out for us to continue to draw people to the area without them," she said.
Soff suggested people will likely "hold dear" to their Campbell Pottery items now that the store is closing. Bill's pottery will be available to purchase during the final season, but will not be discounted through any store sales, though other products will be.
"We'll be sad to see them go, but glad that it's on a happy note of retirement," Soff said.
Fans of the store are also mourning the upcoming closure of the store. Ashley Bernarding is a Conneaut Lake resident who frequently visits Campbell Pottery Store, making a few shopping trips each year.
For her, the visit to the store has been a family tradition she did with her mother.
"Oh I'm going to miss it immensely just because it's something my mom and I did together," she said.
Bernarding estimated she has more than 70 pieces of Campbell pottery, with her favorite being a canister set.
Jane believes the couple's enjoyment of running the store is what kept them doing it for 30 years. In fact, Bill's studio will remain open and he wants to continue making pottery even after the store closes.
"I'll just do it for fun," he said.
In terms of fond memories from running the store, both Bill and Jane really enjoyed the Cajunfest that Campbell Pottery used to host. Born out of a meeting at a craft show with two other artists, Kent and Libby Follette, the festivals combined art with Cajun-style food.
While the events were fun, and Jane said many people still fondly talk about them, the festivals were brought to an end when they ended up being too much to handle.
"The moral of the story is 'never have free food,'" Jane said. "People come out of the woodwork after a while. It just got too big."
With retirement ahead, the couple are looking forward to taking some time to slow down and, for the first time in a very, very long while, relax.
"We've been married for 45 years and we've been working for 45 years, often six or seven days a week," Jane said. "That's the only way to make it in this business."
For their fans, Jane and Bill offer their sincere thanks for supporting the store and their artistic endeavors.
"I really thank them for helping us out over the years and I hope they enjoyed what we tried to do," Bill said.
