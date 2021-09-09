With the Nov. 2 election now less than two months away, the chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections is cautioning voters to be ready for a deluge of campaign mailings.
County voters have been inundated with political mailings the past several elections, Commissioner Christopher Soff said at the close of Wednesday's meeting of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners.
With mass political mailings already underway in other parts of Pennsylvania, county voters can expect mass mailings of voter registration and mail-in and absentee ballots soon, said Soff, who chairs the elections board.
"These mailings may be coming from groups like the national and state Republican committee, the national and state Democratic committee, and/or various special interest groups," he added.
Soff urged voters to look at any political mailing carefully to see who issued it.
"These mailings are not coming from the Crawford County Board of Elections or the (county) Elections and Voter Services Office," he emphasized. "Most everyone thinks these mailings come from or are generated by Crawford County and they are not."
The Crawford County Elections and Voter Services Office only mails voter registration applications and absentee or mail-in ballot applications to individuals who request them.
"On the rare occasion the county sends you a piece of mail related to voting, it will be clearly identified as having come from us," Soff said.
