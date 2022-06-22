Jocelyn Jones hopes her experiences this week will stay with her as she embarks on a career path to become a pilot.
Jones, 15, of Meadville, is one of more than 60 teens enrolled in Camp Cadet at Allegheny College.
The week-long camp is held by the Pennsylvania State Police and volunteers for those ages 14 to 16. Attendees receive training similar to that at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. This is the 48th edition of the camp in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Jones, who will be a junior at Meadville Area Senior High School this fall, plans to join the military following graduation. She sees the camp as a good opportunity.
“I want this to be a stepping stone,” she said during a break Tuesday. “I’m looking to join the Air Force as a pilot or the Navy.”
This year, there are 64 first-year cadets and two senior cadets, Trooper Michelle McGee said.
The cadets — from Crawford, Erie, Warren and Venango counties — arrived Sunday. They are required to participate in all scheduled events, which run through Friday.
Camp Cadet goals are to instill self-discipline, self-respect and self-esteem while teaching paramilitary discipline and courtesy.
The cadets start at 5:30 a.m each day with physical training and flag-raising protocols. They learn to march in formation as well as marching techniques that they will demonstrate before family members at graduation on Friday.
Divided into four different platoons this year, the cadets are rotating through various classes each day.
There are classes on handling traffic stops, using radar, searching buildings, using polygraphs and teen driving. There are demonstrations involving K9 officers, tasers, state police helicopters, and the state police Forensic Services duties including how troopers gather evidence like fingerprints and DNA material at crime scenes.
Most of the classroom instruction takes place either at Quigley Hall on Allegheny’s campus or at the Pennsylvania State Police Northwest Training Center, just off Baldwin Street.
After dinner each evening, the cadets receive an emphasis on physical fitness and teamwork by participating in field competitions that include push-ups, sit-ups, obstacle courses and ball games.
At 10 p.m. it’s lights out for the cadets so they can be ready for the next day.
“The discipline and bonding with the team members,” Jones said of what she’s enjoyed along with the classes.
But what’s been the most difficult part so far?
“The PT (physical training) with all the push-ups and jumping jacks we did this morning,” she said with a laugh.
The cadets will graduate in ceremonies before parents and friends at Allegheny’s Wise Fitness and Recreation Center at 6 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.