Applications for Camp Cadet, Pennsylvania State Police’s annual summer law enforcement experience for teens, will be open through the end of April.
Participants ranging from 13 to 16 years old spend June 11-16 at Allegheny College. Sponsored by state police and the Kiwanis Club of Erie, the camp is designed to bring a better understanding of law enforcement and other community agencies to the youth who live in Erie, Warren, Crawford and Venango counties. While at camp, cadets will experience numerous activities and events which are geared toward building self-esteem, self-discipline and new friendships.
Some blocks of instruction include demonstrations by various law enforcement agencies, Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team and the state police helicopter. The cadets will be required to show respect, display discipline and learn military courtesy. In the evenings, time will be allotted for activities that promote good sportsmanship and platoon competition.
The week begins with check-in on Sunday and concludes with graduation on Friday. Friends and family are encouraged to attend the graduation ceremony. There is no cost for the camp, but cadets chosen to attend will be required to participate in a fundraiser held before camp begins.
Interested boys and girls should apply online as soon as possible at pacampcadet.com. Once registered, further information will be communicated by email.
Registrants must be willing to attend an orientation meeting in May with a parent or guardian and have all required paperwork complete. Directions to the camp and all other information will be provided at orientation. The day of the orientation will be announced later.
• More information: Call (814) 332-6911.
