CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Todd and Marcelina “Marcy” Confer have big plans for a historic building in Cambridge Springs Borough that has sat vacant for several years.
The Confers plan to purchase the Youth Activities Building at 330 McClellan St. They own the property next door at 322 McClellan St., which houses the Mirror Image Salon.
The Confers plan to open a kayak and canoe rental business, bait shop and possible outfitters store on the first floor and an Airbnb on the second floor.
But the building is located in an R-2 multi-family use residential area. The Borough of Cambridge Springs Zoning Hearing Board held a public hearing on Aug. 15 to consider an appeal of Marcelina Confer, who requested a use variance in order to operate the business in the residential area.
Board members Tim Hahn, chairman, and members Linda Bogda and Dwayne Ferrington, unanimously approved a motion to grant the variance, but not before fielding several questions to the Confers and not without contingencies.
Confer said they would provide shuttle service for those who rent their kayaks and canoes. She said they would also like to sell bait and fishing equipment from a first-floor store, where the rental business would be located. The business would be seasonal.
Hahn asked about the hours of operation.
“We would like six days a week, but it would be open Thursday through Sunday until we really get up-and-running,” Confer said. “It will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., so we can get everybody back before dark.”
Hahn also asked how many kayaks they would have as rentals. Confer said they would like to start with 15 to 20. They would like to have a fenced-in area on the back of the left side of the building as a place to keep the kayaks and canoes locked up.
Hahn also asked how many parking spaces would be available and if she plans another access off McClellan Street.
Confer said she would like 10 spaces between the two properties and would like another curb exit.
Solicitor Alan Shaddinger said the two-story building is 44 feet long and 28 feet wide and asked if the Confers plan to expand. They said they do not have plans to expand.
Shaddinger also said the Confers must fulfill any requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Zoning Officer LJ Lydic Jr. said they would be required to have ADA access into the building. Todd Confer said there is a small ramp there.
Marcy Confer said for the Airbnb upstairs, she is hoping to have two bedrooms, a kitchen, living room and one full bath.
The Zoning Hearing Board approved the use variance request with the following contingencies:
• The Confers purchase the property (the sale had not been finalized as of last Monday).
• The Confers receive access approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for a second curb-cut access if required because McClellan Street is a state road.
• The Confers follow the borough rules for an Airbnb (an Airbnb ordinance was approved at a borough council meeting that followed).
• Signage and outdoor light rules apply.
• The Confers must follow the borough building code requirements.
• The Confers must follow the ADA access requirements for the building.
Following the vote, Hahn said, “It is nice to see someone who appreciates history keep the building.”
In the past, the building has been used by youth groups, 4-H clubs, Extension Service programs, and Boy Scouts and Girl Scout troops. The building has also been used for private parties and other gatherings.
Up until 1953, the building was owned by George B. Smith and Howard VanMatre and was named Petticord Springs Proper. In 1953, Smith and VanMatre donated the building to the nonprofit Youth Activities.
The nonprofit Youth Activities of Cambridge Springs Inc. was established in 1952 as a way to facilitate youth development programs. This year, the organization was re-incorporated by volunteers to take the necessary steps to determine the future of the building.
The Confers are happy to have the opportunity to purchase the building and are excited to use it to benefit the Cambridge community as well as visitors to the area.
“We’re glad to be a part of this community, and I think what anybody can bring to help grow it is a plus for everybody who is living here,” Marcy said.
And the business will help outdoor and water enthusiasts enjoy what French Creek has to offer.
In order to be more involved with what French Creek has to offer, Marcy has become a member of the French Creek Valley Conservancy (FCVC), a nonprofit land trust working in the French Creek Watershed of the northwestern part of the state. The FCVC has launch areas in Cambridge Springs.
Marcy also wants to work with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
The Confers are excited to get started on their new venture.
“We’ve got some really cool ideas,” Marcy said.
