WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Erie County — A Cambridge Springs resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon after the truck she was a passenger in slid on ice and was struck by another truck.
Maryalice McMunn, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:15 p.m. by Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, who said McMunn was "killed instantly" in the crash which occurred on Route 6N just outside Edinboro.
Cook said McMunn was a passenger in a GMC Sonoma driven by her husband, whose name Cook did not have available. While the truck was traveling east, it apparently slid on snow and ice on the road into the path of a pickup truck headed west, resulting in a T-bone collision.
"Weather was definitely a factor and it did not appear 6N had been plowed," Cook said Sunday.
In addition, Cook said the area was experiencing "white-out conditions" at the time of the crash, potentially another factor in the collision.
McMunn's death was ruled accidental and caused by multiple blunt-force trauma. McMunn's husband was "seriously injured" in the crash, Cook said, and was transported to UPMC Hamot Erie for treatment. The driver of the other truck was not injured, according to Cook.
Pennsylvania State Police at Girard responded to the scene, but did not have any details to release when contacted about the crash on Sunday.