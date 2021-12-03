A Cambridge Springs woman was transported to Meadville Medical Center after her vehicle partially entered a ditch alongside North Main Street and then struck a tree Wednesday morning.
Hazel A. Webster, 68, sustained injuries to her right knee and right hand in the crash, which took place in front of First Christian Church, 503 N. Main St., at approximately 9:05 a.m., according to a Meadville Police Department report.
Webster was driving a Nissan Versa south when the vehicle went off the roadway and “halfway into a ditch,” police reported. The vehicle continued south, partially in the ditch, until it collided with a tree, causing the driver’s airbag to deploy.
Webster’s car sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed from the scene, police reported.
No charges resulted from the incident.
Meadville Area Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.