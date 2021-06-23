CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department is one of 48 fire departments across the United States to be awarded with grain rescue tubes and accompanying training by an insurance company.
Nationwide announced the gifting of the tubes on Tuesday as part of the company's annual Nominate Your Fire Department Contest, which is part of its Grain Bin Safety campaign.
The tubes are designed to help get oxygen to people who have sunk into a pile of grain. Nationwide, citing research by Purdue University, said there were more than 900 cases of grain engulfment in the past 50 years, with a fatality rate of 62 percent.
In 2020 alone, 20 people have died due to grain engulfment, according to Nationwide.
"It only takes seconds, or a simple mistake, for an adult to sink in the quicksand-like flow of grain and become fully entrapped or engulfed," said Brad Liggett, Nationwide's president of agribusiness. "Adding to the risk is a lack of rescue equipment available to local fire departments and emergency responders who are called for help when a worker becomes trapped."
The tubes and training will be delivered by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety throughout 2021. The trainings involve the use of simulator tools to recreate an actual rescue situation.
The date for Cambridge Springs' training has yet to be decided.