CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A new flower shop and an annual music festival were topics of discussion during Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday night meeting.
During public comment, Cambridge resident Rodney Miller told council that he and his wife, Debbie, along with Matt and Amber Livermore, are planning to open a flower shop, Wall Flowers, in the former Kelly Run Gallery building. Miller said his aunt is moving her business, Garden Gate Gallery, from Jericho Road to the same building. The entrance will be on Wall Street.
Plans are for the flower shop and art gallery to open within a few weeks, but a date has not been set.
“We’re very excited about this,” Miller said. “We’re full-steam ahead.”
The Millers and Livermores also own Airbnbs in town, and council discussed some issues with the short-term rental ordinance. Those issues are concerning occupancy guidelines and cost and frequency of inspections.
Justin Moyer also attended the meeting to discuss the Riverside Music Festival. The four-day music festival will be held June 22-25 at Riverside Brewing Co., but Moyer said he “wants it to stretch all through the downtown” so visitors can see the businesses.
Riverside Golf is going to participate this year, and Moyer would like to have activities in Marcy Park as well as a kids’ zone. He is also working with the Cambridge Springs Public Library on a book walk.
“The goal is to see what Cambridge Springs has to offer,” Moyer said.
Under committee reports, Councilman Randy Gorske reported that the administration and finance committee met with representatives from an investment firm. Council is expected to vote next month on how the borough will reinvest some of its savings.
The committee also recommended having an appraisal done on the borough’s property and equipment for insurance purposes.
For the police committee, Councilwoman Jennifer Howell reported that Pennsylvania requires K-9 units to attend training 16 hours a month to keep their certification. Police Chief Tad Acker and canine Lator have been training twice a month in Warren County.
Also, the police department is updating it Taser weapons.
For the public works committee, Councilwoman Delores Hale reported that the borough’s water quality is excellent; however, Water Department Supervisor Ken Dine is working on correcting minor Department of Environmental Protection requirements.
Streets Department Supervisor John Dine is pricing a new, smaller front-end loader. Also, the borough wants to hire another full-time streets employee.
Hale said the liquid fuels account, which is for street maintenance, has about $185,000, but the costs for tar-and-chip and paving have gone up. The committee will review which streets, if any, will be repaired.
For the land use committee, Councilman Brian Harmon reported that he and Carl Archacki have looked at houses and businesses that need cleaned up and will send a letter to those owners about the upcoming cleanup day.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude reported that Dana Mason, the athletic director for PENNCREST School District, contacted her about the Blue Devils softball team using Stine Field at the Carnival Grounds on an as-needed basis if the district’s field is in poor condition. Pude and the borough solicitor drafted an agreement, which she sent to PENNCREST for review.
The borough has hired a police officer, Tom Andrzejczak. He is from the Venango area and is retired from the City of Pittsburgh Police Department after 25 years of service. Andrzejczak will begin March 1 and will work shifts previously covered by Patrolman Alyssa Angelo, who is now working as a school resource officer.
Council meets again at 7 p.m. on March 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.