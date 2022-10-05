CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The borough is filing a claim to try to recoup some of the money lost when the borough’s garbage pickup company closed its doors.
During Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s meeting on Monday, Borough Manager Sandy Pude told council that she and the borough’s solicitor, Alan Shaddinger, had a conference call with Philadelphia Insurance Co., which is the performance bond holder for Raccoon Refuse.
Raccoon Refuse was the refuse pickup company for Cambridge Springs residents, among many others, that went out of business on Aug. 15. The action left all municipalities and individuals serviced by Raccoon Refuse scrambling to find another garbage pickup company.
The borough is hoping that, by filing a claim, it can recoup some of the money it spent to get another company in place and, in the meantime, handle garbage removal. Cambridge Springs now has a temporary contract with Tri-County Industries Inc. but had allowed borough residents to drop off their garbage at roll-off bins, which cost the borough thousands of dollars.
“We’re going to put in (the claim) anything we can think of that was considered an expense,” Pude said.
In addition to the cost of the roll-off bins, some of the expenses include wages for Pude and borough workers and attorney fees.
Pude spent countless hours trying to locate another refuse company. Some residents were not included in Raccoon Refuse’s last pickup, so borough workers picked up their garbage.
Pude is also submitting the difference in the cost between Raccoon Refuse’s price and Tri-County Industries’ price. The difference is about $17 a month for regular pickup.
The claim will include any expenses incurred until Dec. 31 because that is the date the performance bond expires.
Pude said she does not know how much money the borough would recoup, but the performance bond is for $100,000, which would be the maximum amount the borough could receive.
Also, because the contract with Tri-County Industries is short term, council agreed to have Pude readvertise for bids for a permanent contract for garbage removal.
Also in her report, Pude said the estimated 2023 liquid fuels allocation is $64,753.43. There is $121,012.68 in the account. The borough uses its liquid fuels monies for paving streets.
Pude has contacted Penelec about a request by a resident for installation of a street light on Grant Street. Penelec is sending a representative to check on a possible light and on the number of streets lights to still be converted to LED. There are 113 already converted and 84 not converted.
Pude is drafting a sample permit for short-term rental properties and a resolution needed to adopt fees.
Pude and police Chief Tad Acker have been working with Shaddinger about including in the police contract a section for the school resource officers (SROs). The district and borough have agreed to have two SROs who will be employed by Cambridge Springs Borough and serve school buildings in the district, most likely for Maplewood and Saegertown schools. They have also met with PENNCREST School District Superintendent Timothy Glasspool about expenses and new equipment needed as part of the agreement.
During public comment, Rodney Miller told council that a road sign is located in an area on Snow Alley he would like to eventually use for a parking lot. Council said borough workers will relocate the sign when he is ready for them to do so.
Also, Matt Livermore told council that he and his wife have some questions about the short-term rental ordinance. Councilwoman Delores Hale agreed to discuss the concerns with them.
Hale also reported that Cambridge Revitalization Economic and Tourism Expansion, or CREATE, has been established as a nonprofit organization and should be an avenue for the borough to try to secure grant funds for borough improvements.
