CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Property owners in Cambridge Springs should see a slight tax increase next year, and residents will have permanent garbage pickup.
Cambridge Springs Borough Council voted during Monday’s meeting to advertise a proposed budget that shows a 0.5-mill increase. That should bring about $7,500 into the borough.
The increase is for general expenses and an increase in wages for borough employees.
“There has not been an increase in property taxes since 2005,” Borough Manager Sandy Pude said.
The budget also shows a $1 increase in the base water rate, which brings it to $13 a month for the first 1,000 gallons of usage.
The general fund budget is balanced with $1,070,944 in expenditures and revenue.
The water budget is also balanced at $464,392 in expenditures and revenue.
Council voted to advertise the proposed budget for 10 days. It will be available for public review in the borough office. Council is expected to adopt the final budget during its Dec. 19 meeting.
In other news, council agreed to a permanent garbage contract with Tri-County Industries Inc. of Grove City.
The five-year contract begins Jan. 1. The residential cost will be $39.50 a month for the first two years, with a 96-gallon limit a week. Tri-County Industries will provide a 96-gallon container at no extra cost.
Residents also will have the option to recycle every other week for $5 a month. Tri-County Industries will provide a recycling container for those who choose to recycle.
The borough has had a temporary agreement with Tri-County Industries Inc. since October and that will continue through the end of December.
