CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Filter repairs at the Water Treatment Plant, security cameras and holes in a water tank were a few of the items up for discussion during Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday night meeting.
Councilman Larry Morrow, the liaison for the Police Committee along with Borough Manager Sandy Pude and Cambridge Springs Police Chief Tad Acker, said the committee met on Feb. 1.
“We reviewed the call sheet, which was quite active,” Morrow said.
He said police have met with a representative from Canadohta Security about installing security cameras in Marcy Park and at the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds. There has been about $500 in damage done at the carnival grounds.
Morrow also said Patrolman Alyssa Angelo is looking for elementary school students to join the Badges Building Bridges program, but the response has been low. The afterschool program is designed to build positive relationships between young students and police officers. Angelo has provided information about the program to teachers.
In other business, council approved exonerations for real estate taxes and per capita taxes.
Mayor Randy Gorske told council there was $12,489.58 in uncollected real estate taxes for 2021. Council exonerates these taxpayers and the uncollected amount goes to the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau for collection.
For per capita taxes, there are 38 per capital bills totaling $190 that have gone unpaid for 2021 as a result of deceased persons and nonresidents. There are an additional 158 unpaid tax bills for a total of $790. Those bills will go to the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau for collection. The per capita tax is $20 at face value.
In another matter, council approved a contract with Suez Advanced Solutions for a filter replacement system for $189,905. The project includes furnishing and installation of new underdrains and filter media at the Water Treatment Plant off Snow Alley.
During her report, Pude said the borough has been reimbursed with grant funds from Crawford County for the Church Street Culvert Project. The grant was for 50 percent of the project, or up to $100,000. The final project cost was $179,872.73, and the borough received $89,936.37 in grant funding. The funds were deposited into the Capital Improvement Account.
Pude also said two holes were found in the Silter Avenue water tank. Water was spraying out and freezing along the side of the tank. The holes appear to be from gunshots. Mid Atlantic was called to make repairs.
Pude also reminded council of a Youth Activities meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Borough Building. Volunteers are being asked to step up and help the organization reincorporate.
During public comment, former resident Carl Archacki said he has retired and again lives in the borough. He asked council about downtown improvement and drawing in new business. He would be willing to volunteer to help with downtown development.