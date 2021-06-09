CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The office at the Cambridge Springs Borough Building will reopen to the public, National Night Out is scheduled, and flag football is coming this summer.
During Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday night meeting, Borough Manager Sandy Pude told council she thought it was time to reopen the office.
“Most places now are not requiring the wearing of masks because enough adults have received the vaccine,” Pude stated in her report. “For now, we will continue to have the plexiglass in the window with the pass-through at the bottom.”
The office has been closed since November due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the building has been open to the public for council meetings.
Pude also reported that the National Night Out community-police awareness gathering will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Carnival Grounds. Volunteers are needed.
In other news, council awarded a contract for the Church Street culvert project to Ray Showman Jr. Excavating in the amount of $199,252.21.
Showman had submitted the lowest bid of six companies.
Councilwoman Delores Hale said Pude had secured a grant for the culvert project, which would save taxpayers’ dollars.
“Sandy applied for a grant for $100,000, so we are now down to $100,000,” she said.
Under unfinished business, council approved a contract for milling and paving in the amount of $33,021.18 to Protech Asphalt of New Castle. In May, Protech had submitted the lowest bid of three companies. Council members tabled awarding the contract until they could consult with their engineer.
In another matter, James Tomasik said he is starting a youth flag football league and would like it to begin in mid-August.
“I am looking for permission to use the field on Brink Drive,” he said, adding the program will run at the same times as Little Gridders.
Tomasik said as soon as he gets all the teams organized, he would reach out to the insurance company and put his name on the policy.
“If it’s on borough property, the borough will be named on the policy,” Councilman Randy Gorske said.
Tomasik said he has permission to hold practices on the Brink Drive baseball field area.
“We want to use our fields,” Gorske said. “We want kids in the community to have every opportunity to play (anything).”
In other matters:
• John and Bev Alward, who are involved with Little Gridders, said they would like to host a community-wide fundraising event this year.
• A manhole cover on Forest Street (Route 99) was repaired on May 18 after a citizen complained about traffic over the manhole causing an unbearable noise.
• Some visitors to Marcy Park apparently are not cleaning up after their dogs, even though the borough supplies plastic bags there. Council discussed installing trail cameras to find out who is leaving the mess.
• Councilman Brian Harmon suggested having people pay to vote on their favorite downtown flower boxes. There would be jars set inside the businesses that have flower boxes. Harmon suggested money collected be donated to police Patrolwoman Alyssa Angelo toward her Badges Building Bridges program, which would connect police officers to elementary school students. Council members agreed.