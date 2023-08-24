CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A hotel feasibility study and possible Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds were two topics of discussion during Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday meeting.
During public comment, Carl Archacki, president of the nonprofit organization CREATE, asked council for a letter of support as CREATE seeks grant money to fund a hotel feasibility study.
“CREATE is applying to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a grant to fund a market study,” Archacki said.
The study would take 30 to 45 days, he said, adding that it is “merely to see if Cambridge can support a hotel.”
“We think we can, with all the activities,” Archacki said. “The biggest impediment is a place to stay overnight.”
Councilman Larry Morrow said, “We supported a hotel — a big hotel,” referring to the former Riverside Inn and Hotel, which was lost to a fire in 2017.
Council agreed to write a letter of support.
Under unfinished business, Councilwoman Marci Dickson said she has been talking with Zac Norwood, director of the Crawford County Planning Office, about CDBG funds.
CDBG funds, which are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), provide federal funding for projects that focus on improving the quality of life for qualifying people with low or moderate incomes, revitalize urban centers, and address the urgent health and safety needs of low-income communities, according to a CDBG website.
Dickson told council that Norwood said CDBG funds are available, and she would like him to come and speak at a meeting to give council more information.
“I’d like to see what we need to do to get funds and what projects could fit under the CDBG umbrella,” Dickson said.
In other news, during her manager’s report, Sandy Pude said the paving and tar-and-chip projects have been completed. She paid Suit-Kote Corp. $18,924.25, which was $1,973.50 less than the bid amount.
“Everything looks good. They put in new curbing on Steele Street,” Pude said.
Also, Cambridge Springs Police Department Officer Alyssa Angelo, who has been on maternity leave, has decided not to return to work as a school resource officer (SRO). Rick Skonieczka has agreed to take over the SRO position and will work part time during the school year.
Pude has begun to work on the 2024 budget and will have some preliminary figures for the Administration and Finance Committee meeting on Sept. 5. She said she would like to have a Cambridge Springs Water Plant operator in place before the Water Department supervisor retires next spring so she can work those figures into the budget.
Also, council needs to appoint someone from the borough to fill an empty seat on the Cambridge Area Joint Authority, which oversees the sewer operations in the borough and water and sewer operations in Cambridge Township, she noted. Anyone interested should call the borough building at (814) 398-2311.
Pude said 30 of the old Christmas decorations have been sold and there is only one left.
Marcy Confer, owner of French Creek Adventures, now has access to a message board located near the boat launch at the Carnival Grounds so she can post information about the business as well as events.
Council’s next meeting has been postponed from Sept. 4, which is Labor Day, to Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.