CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The borough is ready to reveal an action plan for future development and improvements, and the public is invited to attend the launch party.
Cambridge Springs Borough Councilwoman and Deputy Mayor Delores Hale said the steering committee for the Placemaking Action Plan is going to launch its plan on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Kelly Ballroom at Riverside Golf, 24537 Highway 6 and 19.
Placemaking is a people-centered approach to building strong, vibrant communities and attract tourism, they said. The Placemaking Plan focuses on four areas: downtown revitalization, public art, a housing strategy, and branding and marketing.
In early 2020, Cambridge Springs was awarded an opportunity for placemaking services through Rural Rocks, a program sponsored by Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association (REC).
“The Northwest Rural Electric Cooperative Association has been our major sponsor,” Hale said. “The REC got a nationally known placemaking organization to work with us.”
Cambridge Springs engaged Atlas Community Studios, a company that specializes in strategic planning and economic development, according to Cambridge Springs’ placemaking website. Shortly after that, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normal life, but Atlas Community Studios and the steering committee were able to meet virtually before recently meeting again in person.
Cambridge Springs has a 16-member steering committee composed of borough officials, businesses owners, business representatives and residents.
In addition to Hale, members of the steering committee are Mayor Randy Gorske, Borough Manager Sandy Pude, council members Brian Harmon and Marci Dickson, Linda King of Northwestern REC, Beverly Alward, James Byers, Zack Hale, Justin Moyar, Dave Matejczyk, Beth Ryan, Jeremy Ball, Tamra Boylan, Jodie Ellis and Marc “Frazier” Van Doren.
Goals identified for Cambridge Springs are to create a more vibrant downtown, inspire a sense of community pride, capitalize on French Creek, and expand tourism.
Cambridge Springs is focusing on a current plan, a five-year plan and a long-term plan.
On the current list is the unveiling of a symbol for the community — something connected to area waterways.
Councilman and artist Larry Morrow has designed a hellbender — or type of salamander — that is being produced by Craig Newell Welding to be attached to signage and other points of interest in the borough.
“We will have Henrietta and Henry Hellbender,” Hale said. “That’s going to be an attraction exclusive to our town.”
Current plans also include, but are not limited to, flower beautification, street flags identifying military personnel, and developing the Carnival Grounds.
Long-term goals include developing the area where the former hardware and pottery stores are located, creating a walking bridge over French Creek, adding cottages, and offering kayak and bike rentals.
Hale said more committee members are not only welcome, but are needed.
“We need interested people to be a part of this process,” she said.
Anyone interested is asked to attend the launch party.