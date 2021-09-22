CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Trick-or-treating in Cambridge Springs will be held Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude reported during Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday meeting that the Crawford County Boroughs Association had set the date.
Also, the Glen Avenue storm sewer project is a go and a steering committee is about to launch its Placemaking Action Plan to the Cambridge Springs community.
During her report, Pude said crews had started the storm sewer project on Glen Avenue. The project includes installation of a storm sewer line because storm water was filling a resident’s yard.
However, crews ran into issues, including replacement of a catch basin inlet, extending the curb line and replacing a homeowner’s water line. An outside contractor was brought in to replace the water line because a section went under the porch and paved driveway.
Also, a small bridge on Glen Avenue will be repaired but eventually will need replaced. The borough’s engineer is expected to submit a report about the project.
In another matter, a steering committee for the Placemaking Action Plan will launch its project ideas during a public meeting on Oct. 11. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Riverside Golf Course. Placemaking is a people-based approach to building strong, vibrant communities.
Some of the topics discussed during the steering committee’s Sept. 13 meeting include art projects, short-term rentals for out-of-town-guests, a public gathering space and kayak/canoe rentals.
Councilwoman Delores Hale has been working on getting new playground equipment for the Carnival Grounds as part of the action plan.
“I’m seriously hoping to get funding for a playground,” Hale said. “I would like to put it in next year.”
Hale has been working with Jessica Graf from Venango on how to secure grant funds to purchase playground equipment.
Hale said another idea is an art/gathering space near the former Hendrickson’s Hardware store, with a pedestrian bridge over French Creek that would connect to the Carnival Grounds.
The plan also includes a visit Cambridge Springs website, which will only list events.
“The website will be very specific to everything going on in our town,” Hale said.
In another matter, Pude reported the Church Street culvert project was expected to begin Monday. The project involves a drainage facility at a culvert underneath the street.
Councilman Larry Morrow reported that, during the recent police committee meeting, Patrolman Alyssa Angelo gave an update on the Badges Building Bridges program she is initiating between the Cambridge Springs Police Department and Cambridge Springs Elementary School. The goal is to establish a positive relationship between children and police officers.
“The idea is to get the kids, if they have a problem, to talk to them (officers),” Morrow said.
Morrow said the program will begin sometime after the Christmas break and will be held one afternoon a week at the First Church of God. Meals will be served, but sponsorship is needed for the meals.
Angelo also updated the committee about notices sent out to various property owners about motor vehicles that are disabled, unlicensed or uninsured.
“We have to do something about an ordinance for vehicles,” Morrow said. “It’s only good for motor vehicles but doesn’t pertain to boats and trailers.”
Pude said the committee will give the borough solicitor a list of items to be designated in an ordinance.
In another item, Council approved the borough’s contribution of $11,892 to the 2022 Minimum Municipal Obligation pension plan for non-uniformed employees. The borough could receive a partial reimbursement from the state.