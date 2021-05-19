CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — New traffic lights, Snow Alley and street maintenance contracts were just a few of the agenda items in front of Cambridge Springs Borough Council on Monday night.
Under old business, council voted to allow motorists using Snow Alley to travel both ways. Snow Alley had been designated one way more than a year ago when a replacement project began on the Main Street Bridge at the east end of the alley.
“I’d like to see it go back to two ways,” Councilman Justin Gaines said. “It’s been that way as long as I can remember.”
Council passed a motion to reopen Snow Alley to two-way traffic after completion of the bridge project and to add one more stop sign, making a four-way stop at Snow Alley and Hicks Alley. Councilwoman Delores Hale said adding the stop sign would require an ordinance.
The expected date for the bridge to reopen is around July 9.
During the report on operations, Borough Manager Sandy Pude said she and Borough Foreman John Dine met with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) representatives about new traffic lights and handicapped-accessible curb ramps that will be installed at the intersection of South Main and Church streets. The locations of the ramps and poles for the lights would be marked so business owners will know if their properties would be affected. PennDOT also will try to eliminate the area by the borough parking lot where cars turn in between the sidewalk and railroad crossing gate rather than at the intersection.
Council then approved a resolution for the traffic signal maintenance agreement with PennDOT, which will purchase all the traffic signals and poles. Once the project has been completed, the borough would be responsible for all maintenance.
In other business, council awarded a contract for seal coating (tar and chipping) to Suit-Kote of Meadville for $17,431.32. Of the two companies that submitted bids, Suit-Kote had the lower bid.
Streets to get seal coating are sections of Railroad Street, Ross Avenue, Beach Street and Snow Alley.
Council tabled awarding a contract for milling and paving because members want to learn more about the company that submitted the lowest bid.
In another matter, resident Keith Corey told council that noise from a manhole cover near his property on Route 99 continues to be extremely annoying, and he wants something done to eliminate the noise. Hale said a few options have been tried but did not solve the problem. Pude said she would have someone there at 8 a.m. Tuesday to try to find a solution.
In other business, Hale asked if the borough office should reopen now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has relaxed rules pertaining to wearing a mask and social distancing. The office has been closed to the public since November due to COVID-19, but the building is open during council meetings.
Councilman Pat Mahon said council should wait a while longer in case the CDC reverses its decision. Hale asked Pude if the office being closed has caused any problems. Pude said no.